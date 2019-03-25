Popular camel Gobi dies suddenly at Peterborough’s Riverview Park and Zoo

Gobi, a popular camel at the Riverview Park and Zoo in Peterborough, died suddenly on the weekend, officials said.

Zoo staff issued a statement Monday morning saying the 10-year-old male Bactrian camel was found to be ill when animal care staff arrived on Saturday morning.

Despite treatment and care throughout the day, the 10-year-old Gobi died overnight Saturday, the zoo said.

“Gobi had been in good health and his death was both sudden and unexpected,” the release states.

Gobi arrived to the municipally-run zoo from the Elmvale Zoo in the summer of 2009.

“With his large size, expressive face, and inquisitive and engaging nature, Gobi was a favourite with many of our visitors,” the zoo stated.

The animal has been transferred to the Ontario Veterinary College in Guelph to determine the cause of death.

“Although he could be challenging to manage at times, park and zoo employees had formed a close bond with Gobi,” the zoo stated. “His sudden death was an especially difficult loss for staff.”

The zoo expressed thanks to its staff along with employees from the water treatment plant and Dr. John Sallaway for their assistance in responding to the camel’s care.

The zoo has two other female Bactrian camels: Zaya and Baika.

