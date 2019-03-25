2 charged after $100K in drugs seized during traffic stop in McDougall Township: OPP

Two people have been charged after officers seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop in McDougall Township, police say.

West Parry Sound OPP say on Sunday at around 9 p.m., an officer was patrolling Highway 400 when a vehicle was seen allegedly driving faster than the posted speed limit.

Police say the officer stopped the vehicle.

Following an investigation, police say approximately $100,000 in suspected cocaine and carfentanil was seized.

Police say $1,600 in cash was also seized.

Officers say 23-year-old Jeremiah Gill from Hamilton was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of opioid for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine, possession of opioid, personation to avoid arrest, speeding and two counts of driving while under suspension.

Police say 24-year-old Germain Jean-Louis from St. Catharines was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of opioid for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine and possession of opioid.

The accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in Parry Sound on Monday.