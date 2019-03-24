Florida police investigating death of Quebec couple in Pompano Beach

Police in Pompano Beach, Fla., are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered inside a home on Birdie Lane on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as Marc and Rita Gagné, of Saint-Côme-Linière, Que., a small community about 120 kilometres south of Quebec City.
Local police said neighbours of the couple in the Pompano Beach mobile park became concerned after not seeing the pair for a few days.
It was also a neighbour who eventually made the gruesome discovery after knocking on the couple’s door Friday afternoon.
“Around 5:40 p.m. March 22, after the knock on the door went unanswered, the neighbour tried opening the door and found it was unlocked. Inside, the neighbour found the lifeless bodies of Marc and Rita Gagne,” reads a statement issued by police.
Homicide and crime scene detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) are treating the deaths as a double homicide.
A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for any anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact BSO homicide Det. Barbara Dyer at 954-321-4262 or Crime Stoppers online or by dialling 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Global Affairs Canada says consular officials in Miami are working with local authorities to gather additional details.
The federal department expressed sympathy for the victims’ families.
—With files from the Canadian Press
