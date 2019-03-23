Crime
March 23, 2019 8:59 am
Updated: March 23, 2019 9:03 am

6-year-old girl dies in the Kasabonika Lake First Nation, suspect charged

By Staff The Canadian Press

KASABONIKA LAKE , Ont. – Police have charged a suspect in the death of a six-year-old girl from the Kasabonika Lake First Nation.

Officers with the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service were called to a residence on Wednesday to investigate a report that a girl had been assaulted.

Provincial police, who are now directing the investigation, say family members took the girl to a medical centre where she was pronounced dead.

Police say that on the same day 21-year-old Lanny Edward Mekanak of the Kasabonika Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday in Sioux Lookout, Ont.

Police, meanwhile, said a post-mortem on the girl had been scheduled for Friday in Toronto.

