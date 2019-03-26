Circus-themed Calgary gala raising funds for LGBTQ2+ youth

Organizers of a two-day Pride event happening in Calgary in May say the goal is to help support the city’s LGBTQ2+ youth.

Evolve: Pride Amplified takes place at Arts Commons on May 24 and 25. The first night features a free gala for Calgary’s LGBTQ2+ youth at the Martha Cohen Theatre. The event is by invitation only (via GSA networks and youth programs) and includes face painting and roving performers.

The second Evolve gala, which is for adults, is at the Martha Cohen Theatre the following night. Tickets will be available to the public starting April 3 through artscommons.ca.

“Pride Amplified sends a bold message to youth that they are loved, valued and welcome, and that we need them as part of a diverse, compassionate and culturally vibrant landscape here in Calgary,” a news release from event organizers stated.

Both events will be circus-themed with entertainment from Calgary creative collective Le Cirque de la Nuit and music from Too Attached.

“Queer youth programs are important because they offer support and knowledge in ways that can’t always be received from the public education system,” Too Attached member Shamik Bilgi said. “I wish there were more initiatives like this when we were growing up, because my sister and other LGTBQ friends often felt isolated.”

Funds raised by the May 25 gala will be split four ways between Calgary Pride, the Calgary Queer Arts Society, Skipping Stone Foundation and the Centre for Sexuality.