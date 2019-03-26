Around The OHL: Season recap and playoff preview

On this episode, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs look back on some of the major storylines from the regular season. They talk breakout players, strong seasons from rookies and overagers, and some of the big stories away from the rink this year.

It’s playoff time, so the guys preview all eight first-round matchups and highlight some things to keep an eye on and which teams are poised for lengthy runs.

The guys also look back on their mid-season predictions and take a series-by-series look at the first-round matchups.

Jake Jeffrey

Mike Stubbs

