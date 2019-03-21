CuriousCITY: New and improved permanent children’s exhibit to open at Telus World of Science Edmonton

It’s bigger, brighter and more fun, according to staff at Telus World of Science Edmonton. CuriousCITY has replaced the aging Discovery Land exhibit, and opens this weekend.

“It had been running I think for about seven or eight years and it was crowded and getting worn out, which is a really nice problem to have,” CEO Alan Nursall said. “So we said it’s time we re-imagined that gallery.”

The new space is twice the size now and was inspired by some familiar Edmonton sights.

“We took our inspiration from the city, the natural and built landscape of our city

“When you come in here, a bunch of what you’re doing is exploring a mini-Edmonton built for the toddlers and youngsters among us.”

Exciting day at @TWoSEdm, as the new #CuriousCITY exhibit is open for a quick media preview. The new children’s gallery and play place opens to the public on Saturday at noon. #yeg #mytwosE #OurYEG pic.twitter.com/BuwUelBY5A — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) March 21, 2019

A replica air traffic control tower from the Edmonton International Airport sits on top of the two-level structure. Below, is an airport security station and airplane for kids to explore.

“It’s a modern jet aircraft with lots of sound effects and it’s got communication between the cockpit and the replica EIA tower,” Nursall said with a laugh.

Science Director, Jennifer Bawden, and Milan Krepelka, #CuriousCITY Exhibit Director are in the replica @FlyEIA tower that has direct communication to the airplane below. #yeg #ouryeg #mytwose pic.twitter.com/LjY535fKwy — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) March 21, 2019

Further down the play structure, there’s a replica High Level Bridge street car and miniature Muttart Conservatory.

“You go in and there are scent experiences in the Muttart Conservatory,” Nursall said. “You can find peppermint and vanilla and pine as you explore that.”

“In the Queen Elizabeth Planetarium, there are constellations on the inside of the dome.”

A several-metre-long tunnel is inspired by marsh land in the North Saskatchewan River Valley and features animal replicas lit up in cases along the way.

The water table is a big hit as well, staff here say they were made sure to include children’s favourites from the former exhibit. #yeg pic.twitter.com/TyzfQaHagU — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) March 21, 2019

The exhibit is rich with hands-on activities where kids can discover cause and effect with pulley systems and ball tracks. Old-time favourites like the water table station were migrated over.

CuriousCITY opens to the public at noon on Saturday, March 23. Regular admission rates will apply.

There’s tones of hands on experiments for kids to enjoy in this gallery, seeing cause and effect in this one. Brayden here says he likes the airport security and marsh land the best. #yeg #ouryeg #mytwose pic.twitter.com/zC7s8dIaSV — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) March 21, 2019