Edmonton 1st Canadian city to host ‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ exhibit

If you’re a fan of Marvel Comics, its history and gang of colourful characters, you might want to check out Telus World of Science Edmonton this fall.

The facility will host the Canadian premiere exhibition of Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes.

The interactive exhibit, featuring familiar heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange and Black Panther, starts Oct. 19.

The trailer, released by TWOSE on Thursday, promises “80 years of Marvel history told in the largest Marvel exhibition ever.”

When the exhibit was in Seattle, it included 300 original artifacts, some of the most iconic pages, costumes and props.

The show explores the history of the company and its social and cultural influence and how it’s responded to real-life events and social issues.

A special guest is helping with the kick-off. Staff at @TWoSEdm say Marvel Universe of Super Heroes the Exhibition will feature more than 300 artifacts to thrill both avid collectors and movie fans. #yeg #mytwosedm pic.twitter.com/1v6DguBcnq — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) March 7, 2019