March 7, 2019 4:48 pm
Updated: March 7, 2019 4:49 pm

Edmonton 1st Canadian city to host ‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ exhibit

Telus World of Science will host Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes in fall 2019.

Courtesy: TWOS
If you’re a fan of Marvel Comics, its history and gang of colourful characters, you might want to check out Telus World of Science Edmonton this fall.

The facility will host the Canadian premiere exhibition of Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes.

The interactive exhibit, featuring familiar heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, Doctor Strange and Black Panther, starts Oct. 19.

The trailer, released by TWOSE on Thursday, promises “80 years of Marvel history told in the largest Marvel exhibition ever.”

When the exhibit was in Seattle, it included 300 original artifacts, some of the most iconic pages, costumes and props.

The show explores the history of the company and its social and cultural influence and how it’s responded to real-life events and social issues.

 

