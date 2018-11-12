‘We have lost a true superhero’: Celebrity tributes pour in for Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee

Celebrities offer their thanks, remembrances and condolences in the death of Marvel legend Stan Lee, who died Monday at age 95.

“Iron Man” actor Robert Downey Jr.:

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans:

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds:

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Seth Rogen:

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Comic book creator Neil Gaiman:

I was first interviewed for Stan Lee's obituary about 20 years ago. I was happy he defied the reaper and carried on. With Stan gone, an era really does come to an end. He was the happy huckster that comics needed. And he really did alliterate like that when you talked to him. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 12, 2018

Marvel animated universe alum and “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill:

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

“Black Panther” actor Winston Duke:

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

“Supergirl” actress Nicole Maines:

Rest In Peace, Mr. Lee. Thanks for everything 💚 — 🧛🏻‍♀️Nicole Maines🧛🏻‍♀️ (@NicoleAMaines) November 12, 2018

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige:

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

Gene Simmons:

To Stan Lee: Thank you for making my childhood so much more exciting with your astonishing superhero characters. Thank you for inspiring me to think and dream big. Thank you for the Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four and many others. You will be sadly missed. RIP. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) November 12, 2018

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company:

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Tim Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures:

“Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero.”

