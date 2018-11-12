‘We have lost a true superhero’: Celebrity tributes pour in for Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee
Celebrities offer their thanks, remembrances and condolences in the death of Marvel legend Stan Lee, who died Monday at age 95.
“Iron Man” actor Robert Downey Jr.:
“Captain America” actor Chris Evans:
“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds:
Seth Rogen:
Comic book creator Neil Gaiman:
Marvel animated universe alum and “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill:
“Black Panther” actor Winston Duke:
“Supergirl” actress Nicole Maines:
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige:
Gene Simmons:
Bob Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company:
“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”
Tim Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures:
“Original and genius are two very overused words in the world today, but Stan was both. Add irrepressible and irreplaceable, and you begin to describe the man. We have all lost a true superhero.”
