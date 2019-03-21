London politicians refute former mayor’s claims, stress sense of urgency in transit debate

Local politicians are expressing urgency a day after a former mayor suggested at a public participation meeting on transit priorities that council could pursue millions of dollars later down the road.

Councillors are expected to make decisions next Tuesday on which transit projects should be considered for senior government funding.

Around 200 people gathered at Centennial Hall on Wednesday evening. Among them was former London MP and mayor Joe Fontana, who railed against the north connection portion of London’s bus rapid transit plan.

Speaking with 980 CFPL’s the Craig Needles Show on Thursday, current mayor Ed Holder emphasized that time is running out.

“We don’t want to suggest that if we don’t take advantage of these monies that somehow when we decide it’s time again, that we can just call up our provincial and federal friends and say, ‘Look, we need some extra help here, are you ready?’ It doesn’t work that way. That’s why they have budgets.”

Councillor Stephen Turner also stressed the timeline.

“The federal funds have to be spent by 2028. They disappear after that. As much as Mayor Fontana wanted to say that that’s not the case, it is absolutely the case.”

The northern leg of the bus rapid transit plan connects the downtown core and Masonville Place and also drew criticism from business owners and residents, who say construction impacts aren’t worth it. However, Turner says construction is unavoidable.

“Whether or not we have BRT, all but 500 metres of the entire route that’s been identified will have to have construction over the time horizon that’s built out of the BRT plan,” he explained.

“The interruptions and the impacts to the neighbourhoods associated with construction (and) the impact to businesses associated with construction are going to be there regardless. The question is, do we have a higher-order transit system at the end of the day?”

Staff will present their recommendations during Monday’s strategic priorities committee meeting and Holder is hoping to take an informal approach.

“Normally you get five minutes that’s it and if you want to be able to participate after that you have to go through the chair. What I’m looking for is more of a conversational approach.”

Councillors are expected to make a final decision on which transit projects will be put forward to appeal for senior government funding on Tuesday.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Liny Lamberink.