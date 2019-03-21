Sports fields in Kelowna closed until early April

Spring is now officially underway, and with it come thoughts of dusting off warm-weather sports gear.

Kelowna residents, though, will have to wait another two weeks before heading to their nearest sports field.

READ MORE: Temperature records tumble as early spring-like weather arrives in B.C.

With snow still on the ground in many parts of Kelowna, the city said on Wednesday that local sports fields will remain closed until early April.

The city said sports fields require extra care after a long, snowy winter, such as the one that just ended. The city said it will be testing irrigation systems and cultivating quality turf to avoid divots and holes, which can lead to player injuries.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Feb. 28, 2019) 2019 Canada wide Spring Forecast

The track at the Apple Bowl track is currently open, but ball diamonds will not open until Friday, April 5. The remaining fields are planned to open Monday, April 8, weather permitting.

Teams searching for a place to play in the meantime can call 250-469-8504 to book space on an open field. For more information, visit kelowna.ca/recreation.