Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease launches capsule collection at AGO 

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Sports fans and art lovers collided at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) Tuesday as a limited-edition capsule collection was revealed.

It includes prints, postcards, clothing and totes featuring the painting “Eve of Toronto” created by Blue Jays’ pitcher Dylan Cease.

“I get to enjoy doing the painting, I get to show it off and let everyone see it and then we also get to make money and have it all go to good causes,” said Cease. “It’s all a lot of positivity stacked on each other.”

View image in full screen Dylan Cease’s ‘Eve of Toronto’ painting displayed at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Megan King / Global News

Proceeds from the AGO x Cease collection will support the art gallery’s charitable mission: enriching lives through art and learning.

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AGO chief brand and business officer Ros Lawler also hopes it will spark people’s interest in the arts.

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“Dylan was saying earlier how he first got interested in art was because he had a very stressful season of baseball, it’s pretty intense, and he went to an art museum,” said Lawler.

“He found he was really relaxed and inspired and that’s kind of what got him involved. I think we can all use a bit of that in our daily lives.”

“Eve of Toronto” first debuted in Blue Jays’ General Manager John Schneiders’ office.

The piece is described as a love letter to the city.

“It’s almost like my calling card that I get to shoutout where I’m at and what I’m playing and fighting for,” Cease said. “So, it just feels right.”

View image in full screen A limited-edition collection featuring the ‘Eve of Toronto’ was released with proceeds supporting the AGO’s charitable mission. Megan King / Global News

Through the AGO, he is now sharing that feeling with the many fans who showed up.

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“It’s so rare to have this level of artistry while you’re one of the best athletes in your game,” said baseball and art fan Lesley Mak. “It’s a double whammy that I can’t even believe is possible in one person, but he’s that guy.”

Cease said he uses the creative outlet to freely experiment in a way that he can’t during baseball.

This collaboration giving him a chance to express himself to the city.

“It feels really good,” Cease said. “It’s just fun to, honestly, be a part of the community.”