Driver charged for writing ‘a cheque on the steering wheel’ in distracted-driving blitz: OPP

During the OPP’s recent distracted driving campaign, most of the charges laid by Napanee OPP were aimed at drivers with handheld devices — but police say two drivers stopped in the area were distracted the old fashioned way.

READ MORE: Driver allegedly watching a movie stopped during Leeds OPP distracted driving campaign

OPP say that 47 out of 49 charges were laid against drivers using phones behind the wheel. But two drivers were charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle — one for allegedly scribbling on a notepad while driving, the other, police say, for filling out a cheque on the steering wheel while driving.

Napanee OPP laid a total of 49 charges in and around Lennox and Addington during the OPP’s provincewide distracted-driving blitz last week.

WATCH: Man fighting ticket claims he was eating hash brown while driving

According to the OPP, the initial fine for careless operation of a motor vehicle is $490, whereas the fine for using handheld devices behind the wheel is $615.

This year, distracted-driving penalties increased — they can now reach up to $1,000. Drivers could also lose three demerit points and have their licences suspended for three days.

New drivers also face longer licence suspensions under the new regulations.