Rally against racism in Peterborough at Confederation Park draws dozens

Almost 100 people filled Confederation Park in Peterborough on Wednesday evening for a moment of silence for the International Day for the Elimination of Racism, observed annually on March 21.

The day is organized by the Migrant Rights Network.

“Tonight is a gathering to recognize the strength we have as a community when we pull together and celebrate our anti-racisms, and so that means bringing together a community that looks at anti-Semitism, at Islamophobia, anti-blackness,” said organizer Rachelle Sauve.

After the speeches, posters were handed out to guests to plaster across the city of Peterborough.

“We are going to spread out through the city, put up so that when people wake up tomorrow on the International Day of for the Elimination of Racism, they have endless reminders of ways that they can grow, education they could share with others and the next steps to take in the movement to unite against racism,” said Sauve.

On Friday at 1 p.m., members of the Peterborough community will gather outside the mosque in Peterborough to show solidarity for Muslims in the area.

They will gather outside for a “ring of peace” while members of the Muslim community pray inside.

