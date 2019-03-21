‘Erratic’ van driver in uOttawa incident facing criminal charges: Ottawa police

A 36-year-old man is facing eight criminal charges after a van was reported speeding, swerving and hitting multiple cars in the University of Ottawa’s campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Although some of the vehicles were occupied when the van hit, no one reported any injuries to police, Const. Chuck Benoit said on Thursday morning, when the Ottawa Police Service announced the charges.

The charges laid against the driver include theft of a vehicle, resisting arrest, assault and failing or refusing to provide a sample. Impairment was a factor in the incident, Benoit confirmed.

Police said on Wednesday they first received reports of an “erratic” or impaired driver at about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Laurier Avenue and King Edward Avenue.

The van was stolen, police later said, and the driver reportedly struck several vehicles in the Byward Market, Sandy Hill and Lees Avenue neighbourhoods before deserting the van. The driver was arrested nearby and taken into custody.

Benoit could not confirm exactly how many vehicles the driver allegedly hit on Thursday morning.

The driver is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The charges he is facing are as follows, according to Ottawa police:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Fail to stop at a scene of an accident

Resist arrest

Assault

Fail or refuse to provide a sample

Fail to comply with a probation order

The university on Wednesday encouraged any students who may have been shaken by the incident to contact campus support services.

We encourage students, professors and staff members who need support to contact one of the services in our next Tweet and access https://t.co/Y7o0u02LWB mental health resources. — uOttawa (@uOttawa) March 20, 2019

— With files from Christopher Whan