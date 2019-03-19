Ottawa police kill dog mauling resident, injure another in Monday night incident

Ottawa police say officers had to shoot two aggressive dogs in the city’s south end late Monday night, killing one that was mauling a woman who had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Ottawa By-law Services is investigating the incident, which occurred somewhere near the intersection of Bank Street and Athans Avenue, south of Hunt Club Road, according to police.

A 911 call about a person screaming brought officers to the area shortly before 11 p.m.

Once they arrived, “a large aggressive dog lunged towards the officers,” said a statement from the Ottawa Police Service. Officers shot the dog and the injured animal then retreated into the home, read the Tuesday morning release.

Officers then shot and killed another large dog that was “mauling” a woman outside the residence. They did so “to prevent [the dog] from further injuring this person,” police said.

The woman, 44, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Ottawa Police Service spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said police aren’t providing any further details about where the incident occurred. Bylaw investigators, they said, are still trying to determine whether the dogs lived at the home in question.

Police also refrained from commenting on the breed of the dog or what happened to the injured dog, deferring those questions to Ottawa By-law.

The incident comes two and a half weeks after an Ottawa police officer had to shoot a dog that attacked her in Vanier. That police officer sustained “severe” injuries and was taken to hospital.

Benoit said aggressive dogs and dog attacks are not issues police officers come across regularly.

“It’s out of the norm,” he said. “It just happens [we had] the same type of incident in the same month.”

No officers were injured in Monday night’s incident.