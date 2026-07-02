Carney signs strategic pact with Philippines during Marcos visit to Canada

Canada and the Philippines signed agreements today on energy, natural resources, labour and tourism, during a high-level visit in Vancouver.
Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Canada, in the first visit of the country’s head of state in more than a decade.
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Carney says Filipino-Canadians are “at the very heart” of Canada, and both countries can benefit in energy security and critical minerals through a strategic partnership.
Asia Pacific Foundation vice-president Vina Nadjibulla wrote in an analysis that the Marcos visit demonstrates Canada’s four-year-old Indo-Pacific strategy is starting to yield results.
She says Carney has visited leaders abroad, but having them come to Canada shows a real interest, particularly as the Philippines works with Ottawa on trade, maritime surveillance and energy.
Canada is currently negotiating a trade deal with both the Philippines and a broader bloc of southeast Asian nations, and Carney hopes to conclude those talks ahead of his visit to Manila in November.
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