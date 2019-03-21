Warm weather continues to break records in British Columbia

Forty-eight more high-temperature records were broken around British Columbia on Wednesday, to go along with 46 the day before and 26 on Monday.

READ MORE: Record ‘summer-like’ temperatures continue in B.C.

At 25.9 C, Squamish and Hope were the hottest places in the province, smashing records set back in 1999 and 1960 respectively.

Agassiz was right behind at 25.8 C, breaking the record set in 1915.

Victoria Harbour recorded a high of 20.2 C, breaking the previous record set in 1878.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says it’s all due to a high-pressure system that remains over British Columbia and the Yukon.