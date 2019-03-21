Police search for inmate who escaped from Edmonton healing centre

Police are asking the public for help as they try to find a man serving a manslaughter sentence who escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre in downtown Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service was immediately contacted by the Correctional Service of Canada on Wednesday once it was noticed that 27-year-old Jesse Leppanen was unaccounted for.

Leppanen is five-foot-six and 146 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. He also has tattoos on both his arms and legs, as well as on his chest, neck, shoulders and ears.

Anyone with information on Leppanen’s whereabouts is asked to call police.