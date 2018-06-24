Arrest warrant issued after inmate goes missing from Edmonton healing centre

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man serving a sentence for a gun-related offence after he went missing from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre on Saturday.

According to a news release issued by Correctional Service Canada (CSC), staff at the healing centre discovered Jimmy Kyle Saskatchewan was not accounted for and the Edmonton Police Service was contacted.

Saskatchewan is serving a sentence for using a firearm while committing an offence and flight and operation of a motor vehicle while disqualified.

According to CSC, Saskatchewan was serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

Saskatchewan is five-foot-nine and weighs 170 pounds. His eyes are brown and his hair is black. CSC says he has tattoos on his left cheek, neck, right forearm, left hand and upper back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police.

The Stan Daniels Healing Centre is managed by Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA). CSC said it is working with the NCSA to investigate the incident and to help police find Saskatchewan.