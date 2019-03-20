Suspect in downtown Kelowna stabbing sought

A man in his 40s was stabbed in downtown Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon, and now police are asking for help in tracking down the suspect.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the incident unfolded along the 1600 block of Ellis Street, with the suspect stabbing a man in a lower limb. Police arrived on scene at 4:35 p.m., finding the victim “bleeding from an apparent stab wound to a lower limb” and being supported by members of Kelowna Downtown On Call.

“Investigators have determined that the incident unfolded nearby, approximately 10 minutes prior, in the 400 block of Leon Avenue,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “RCMP believe that the incident was an isolated and targeted event.”

Police say the victim was transported to hospital, and that his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Police say the suspect reportedly fled west, along Leon Avenue toward Okanagan Lake. He is described as being First Nations with spiked hair and a chain necklace.

If you witnessed this assault, have video surveillance images that may be of assistance or additional information, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.