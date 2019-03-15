Hamilton police search for suspect in reported stabbing in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a reported stabbing in a plaza in the area of Queenston and Nash Road in Stoney Creek.
The call was made to police on Thursday night just before 9:30 p.m.
Officers say two men were “involved in some form of an altercation in the parking lot” with one male suffering a puncture wound in his back.
READ MORE: Jury deliberating man’s fate in Stoney Creek stabbing death
He was transported to hospital where he is recovering, according to police.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.