March 1, 2019 8:26 am

Hamilton police investigate downtown stabbing

By News Anchor  900 CHML

The stabbing is believed to have happened at a downtown bar, but Hamilton Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

Andrew Collins
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Hamilton.

Police were called to a residence on Main Street West early Friday after a man returned home with a minor stab wound.

The stabbing is believed to have happened at a downtown bar, but Hamilton Police Const. Lorraine Edwards tells 900 CHML News that the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

