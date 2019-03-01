Hamilton police investigate downtown stabbing
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Hamilton.
Police were called to a residence on Main Street West early Friday after a man returned home with a minor stab wound.
The stabbing is believed to have happened at a downtown bar, but Hamilton Police Const. Lorraine Edwards tells 900 CHML News that the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
