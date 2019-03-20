No injuries after passenger train hits debris on tracks in Debert, N.S.

All 77 passengers and 12 crew members are safe and uninjured after their train travelling between Halifax and Montreal came to a grinding halt near Debert, N.S., around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a statement from VIA Rail, the train struck some debris on the Springhill Sub, which caused a fuel leak and damage to some of the train’s outside windows.

First responders, including Colchester County RCMP, fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene, and are assisting VIA Rail in finding alternative transportation to take the passengers to Truro Station.

“Train 15 is therefore cancelled and all passengers that have made reservation along the route are being contacted by VIA Rail’s Customer Center. They are being advised to find other means to get to their destination with full refund or exchange their ticket for a later departure,” wrote Marie-Anna Murat, VIA Rail’s senior director of corporate communications, in an emailed statement.

VIA Rail says it will investigate the cause of the incident, and acknowledged the inconvenience posed by the accident. The passenger train was travelling between Halifax and Montreal, a journey of 1,346 kilometres that lasts one day and one night. It makes 11 scheduled stops in between the two cities, including Moncton and Miramichi in New Brunswick.

“VIA Rail acknowledges that this situation has an impact on the travel plans of our customers and we apologize for the inconvenience,” wrote Murat.

“As the safety and well-being of our passengers remain our number one priority, we are focusing our efforts into bringing customers currently on-board to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible.”

As of 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were awaiting the arrival of booms and absorbent blue blankets to help contain any hazardous material leaks from the train.

Correction: This article originally stated that the train was inbound from Montreal.