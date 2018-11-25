Via Rail train partially derails in Halifax, delaying travel

Via Rail Canada is still investigating what caused a passenger train to partially derail in Halifax on Sunday morning.
Via Rail Canada spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat says three cars derailed early Sunday morning in the maintenance centre yard.
The train was scheduled to depart from Halifax at 1 p.m., but the trip has been cancelled.
Murat says passengers are being offered alternative transportation as well as a full refund or the possibility to change their reservation to a later date.
This is the second incident involving a Via Rail train this week. One of the company’s staff members was sent to hospital on Friday after slipping under a train in Truro, N.S.
The 63-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Halifax.
