Canada
November 25, 2018 12:48 pm
Updated: November 25, 2018 12:53 pm

Via Rail train partially derails in Halifax, delaying travel

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Via Rail passenger train derailed near the station in south-end Halifax during the morning of Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

Graeme Benjamin / Global News
A A

Via Rail Canada is still investigating what caused a passenger train to partially derail in Halifax on Sunday morning.

Via Rail Canada spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat says three cars derailed early Sunday morning in the maintenance centre yard.

The train was scheduled to depart from Halifax at 1 p.m., but the trip has been cancelled.

Murat says passengers are being offered alternative transportation as well as a full refund or the possibility to change their reservation to a later date.

READ MORE: VIA Rail staff member suffers life-threatening injuries after falling under train in Truro

This is the second incident involving a Via Rail train this week. One of the company’s staff members was sent to hospital on Friday after slipping under a train in Truro, N.S.

The 63-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital in Halifax.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax
Marie-Anna Murat
South End Halifax
Train
Train Derailment
Train Derails
train derails Halifax
VIA Rail
Via Rail Canada
Via Rail train derails
Via Rail train derails Halifax

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News