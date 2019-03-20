Crime
March 20, 2019 3:41 pm

Illinois teachers ‘inappropriately disciplined’ preschoolers, police allege

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Police are investigating after preschool children at an Illinois daycare reportedly had to stand naked in a closet as punishment. Two teachers were put on leave as authorities investigate.

A A

Two teachers in Illinois are on paid leave as authorities investigate allegations that one forced preschool children to stand naked in a closet with the door open as punishment for misbehaving.

The teachers are with a Head Start program operated by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in East St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that police allege one teacher inappropriately disciplined the students, while the other teacher witnessed the incidents but didn’t report them.

READ MORE: TDSB principal charged with assault after 9-year-old allegedly pushed, kicked while breaking up student fight

University Police Chief Kevin Schmoll tells the Belleville News-Democrat that a supervisor alerted police on March 14. He says at least four students were allegedly subjected to such treatment.

Schmoll says the children will be interviewed early next month before a charging decision is made.

The Head Start program sent a letter to parents saying it was co-operating with investigators and doesn’t condone inappropriate behaviour.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Allegations Of Abuse
Crime
Illinois
Illinois Crime
Illinois Daycare
inappropriate discipline
news
Preschool
Preschool Children Forced To Stand Naked As Punishment

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.