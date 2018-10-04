TDSB principal charged with assault after 9-year-old pushed, kicked while breaking up student fight

Toronto police say a principal at an east-end elementary school has been charged with assault after a nine-year-old student was allegedly pushed and kicked by the man as he attempted to break up a student fight.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told Global News Thursday afternoon that there was an altercation between the students on the playground at Chester Elementary School, near Pape and Cosburn avenues, on Sept. 19.

“The principal tried to intervene. Once upon doing so, the child became resistant and began throwing objects and spitting towards the principal,” she said.

“At that point, the principal pushed the child allegedly, stomped on his arm and kicked him in the head.”

Douglas-Cook said the boy received minor injuries.

She said the incident was reported by the boy’s father to the Children’s Aid Society on Sept. 24 and it was referred to Toronto police the following day.

The principal was advised of the allegations on Wednesday and was given the opportunity to surrender, which Douglas-Cook said he did without incident.

READ MORE: 70% of Ontario elementary educators surveyed have seen or experienced classroom violence: union

The accused was released on a promise to appear in a downtown Toronto court on Nov. 13. He was charged with a count of assault.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), the principal was identified as Sean Hume. The TDSB said the charge relates to an incident involving a student in September but provided no additional details. Education Superintendent Lucy Giannotta said Hume was placed on home assignment shortly after the incident was reported.

READ MORE: More training, reporting and inspections part of Ontario plan to address classroom violence

“While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly,” Giannotta wrote in part.

“The safety of students is a top priority at the TDSB and we are committed to enforcing policies about their well-being. We know that this situation may be upsetting for some students and will ensure that supports are in place for them.”

READ MORE: Parents at TDSB school say battle against bully has been 1 step forward, 2 steps back

Last year, Global News reported on incidents of bullying at the same elementary school. Some parents claimed the school was ignoring concerns about bullying.

The parents interviewed said they met with senior Toronto District School Board staff and at the time said the superintendent agreed to investigate their claims.