Police seek video shot in downtown Halifax during theft of RCMP service pistol

Halifax police have released an image of a suspect vehicle as part of their investigation into the theft of an RCMP service pistol.

An off-duty RCMP officer’s firearm was stolen from their personal vehicle in the 5100-block of Granville Street on the evening of March 9.

Three magazines and some ammunition were also taken.

Investigators with the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

Specifically, they’re looking for video surveillance or dash camera video of the area between Brunswick Street, Spring Garden Road, Lower Water Street and Cogswell Street on March 9 between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2009-2014 white Acura TSX.

“Police are releasing a photo of a suspect vehicle that was in the area at the time and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle’s owner and occupants,” Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the service pistol is described as a silver 9 mm Smith & Wesson model 5946 pistol, with an RCMP logo showing the silhouette of a horse and rider. The letters “GRC” are inscribed on the right side of the slide. The magazines are also silver.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

