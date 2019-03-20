RCMP in central Nova Scotia say pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 2
RCMP say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Nova Scotia’s Highway 2.
The accident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Central Onslow.
Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the scene.
Highway 2 was closed and was expected to remain closed for several hours in both directions between Pleasant View Drive and Crowes Mills Road.
The Mounties did not identify the victim.
