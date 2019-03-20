Canada
March 20, 2019 7:58 am
Updated: March 20, 2019 7:59 am

RCMP in central Nova Scotia say pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 2

By Staff The Canadian Press

Colchester County RCMP are investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

RCMP say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Nova Scotia’s Highway 2.

The accident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Central Onslow.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the scene.

Highway 2 was closed and was expected to remain closed for several hours in both directions between Pleasant View Drive and Crowes Mills Road.

The Mounties did not identify the victim.

