RCMP in central Nova Scotia say pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 2

RCMP say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Nova Scotia’s Highway 2.

The accident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Central Onslow.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the scene.

Highway 2 was closed and was expected to remain closed for several hours in both directions between Pleasant View Drive and Crowes Mills Road.

The Mounties did not identify the victim.