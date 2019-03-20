Crime
March 20, 2019 8:58 am

Winnipeg police investigate reports of shots fired Tuesday night

By Video Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg police confirm they're investigating reports of shots being fired at 1150 Munroe Avenue at 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating reports of shots fired at 1150 Munroe Ave. Tuesday night.

Witnesses flooded social media with posts and videos just after 10 p.m., showing a heavy police presence at the Windwood Gardens buildings, some mentioning they’d heard gunshots and saw the Winnipeg police helicopter, AIR1, circling above.

 

Police said officers are no longer on scene, and added that no arrests were made. Police said there is no evidence that anyone was injured.

