Winnipeg police investigate reports of shots fired Tuesday night

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating reports of shots fired at 1150 Munroe Ave. Tuesday night.

Witnesses flooded social media with posts and videos just after 10 p.m., showing a heavy police presence at the Windwood Gardens buildings, some mentioning they’d heard gunshots and saw the Winnipeg police helicopter, AIR1, circling above.

FB is lit. Shots fired. 1150 Munroe Ave.

Heavy WPS presence and Air 1. — 🇨🇦 howwon 🇨🇦 🍕🌊 (@howwon) March 20, 2019

Police said officers are no longer on scene, and added that no arrests were made. Police said there is no evidence that anyone was injured.