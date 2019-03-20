Police identify man fatally shot in Toronto’s west end
Toronto police have released the identity of a 22-year-old man fatally shot in the city’s west end on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said officers received reports of multiple shots fired just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Randolph and Perth avenues near the Bloor GO station.
Officers arrived on scene and located a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jerome Belle of Toronto, was taken to a trauma centre but died a short time later.
Police said they are looking to identify at least one suspect wearing a white hooded sweater pulled tightly over his face.
Authorities are appealing to the public for any dash-cam video or surveillance video.
The shooting death is Toronto’s 15th homicide of 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
— With a file from Erica Vella
