Police identify man fatally shot in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police have released the identity of a 22-year-old man fatally shot in the city’s west end on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers received reports of multiple shots fired just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Randolph and Perth avenues near the Bloor GO station.

READ MORE: Man dead after brazen daylight shooting in Toronto’s west end

Officers arrived on scene and located a man with life-threatening injuries. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jerome Belle of Toronto, was taken to a trauma centre but died a short time later.

Police said they are looking to identify at least one suspect wearing a white hooded sweater pulled tightly over his face.

READ MORE: Toronto police identify man, 47, as victim of city’s 11th homicide in 2019

Authorities are appealing to the public for any dash-cam video or surveillance video.

The shooting death is Toronto’s 15th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

— With a file from Erica Vella