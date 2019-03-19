York police searching for 5-year-old girl allegedly abducted by father from Markham school

York Regional Police say they’re looking for a five-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken by her father from a Markham school.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to Armadale Public School on Coppard Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“School staff called to report that five-year-old Jannah Jaffri was abducted from her classroom by her father Soloman Jaffri, who is not supposed to have access to the child,” the statement said.

CHILD ABDUCTION – We need your help to locate 5yr-old Jannah JAFFRI, who was abducted by her father Soloman JAFFRI from Armadale PS in Markham. Left the school in a taxi. If you spot her or her father call 9-1-1. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lAt3nFsk0y — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 19, 2019

Police said they were last seen getting into a van taxi.

Jannah is described as being about four feet tall and having light brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, white tank top, grey leggings, navy blue coat and carrying a sparkly white unicorn backpack.

Soloman, who is 25 years old, is described as being about six-foot-one and having an average build and short brown hair. Police said he has a tattoo with the word “Jannah.” He was last seen wearing a navy blue dress coat and black cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7008.