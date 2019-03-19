York police searching for 5-year-old girl allegedly abducted by father from Markham school
York Regional Police say they’re looking for a five-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken by her father from a Markham school.
Police said in a statement that officers were called to Armadale Public School on Coppard Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
“School staff called to report that five-year-old Jannah Jaffri was abducted from her classroom by her father Soloman Jaffri, who is not supposed to have access to the child,” the statement said.
Police said they were last seen getting into a van taxi.
Jannah is described as being about four feet tall and having light brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, white tank top, grey leggings, navy blue coat and carrying a sparkly white unicorn backpack.
Soloman, who is 25 years old, is described as being about six-foot-one and having an average build and short brown hair. Police said he has a tattoo with the word “Jannah.” He was last seen wearing a navy blue dress coat and black cargo pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7008.
