Man arrested in British Columbia on murder charge in Toronto

NANAIMO, B.C. – The RCMP says a man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested last week in British Columbia.

Police say they stopped a man who was riding a bicycle without a helmet in Nanaimo on Friday.

The officers checked the serial number on the bicycle, confirmed that it had been reported stolen and arrested the man for possession of stolen property.

Police say when he was asked to identify himself, he gave several different names and produced what they believed to be a fake Ontario driver’s licence.

They confirmed his identify after he was taken to the RCMP’s Nanaimo detachment.

Kyle Dias, who is 19, is to return to Toronto on Wednesday to face a second-degree murder charge in a Feb. 13 shooting.