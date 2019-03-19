Man faces charges after crashing dirt bike in Dundas
An 18-year-old Dundas man is due in court after being thrown from his dirt bike while driving on a public road.
On Monday at 6:30 p.m., Hamilton police say they responded to a single motor collision in the area of East Street North and Spencer Avenue in Dundas.
Officers were called after reports that an off-road motorcycle was travelling southbound on East Street at a high rate of speed. Police say the man lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
Hamilton police said they are “reminding the public that off-road vehicles which are not licenced for the roadway are still subjected to the laws under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.”
The man is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without insurance and with an improper licence, careless driving, and not driving in accordance with permit limitations.
