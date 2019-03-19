Man faces charges after crashing dirt bike in Dundas

An 18-year-old Dundas man is due in court after being thrown from his dirt bike while driving on a public road.

READ MORE: Dirt bike rider dies following weekend crash near Havelock, Ont.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., Hamilton police say they responded to a single motor collision in the area of East Street North and Spencer Avenue in Dundas.

Officers were called after reports that an off-road motorcycle was travelling southbound on East Street at a high rate of speed. Police say the man lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Five-year-old Arthur boy suffers serious injuries in dirt bike crash

Hamilton police said they are “reminding the public that off-road vehicles which are not licenced for the roadway are still subjected to the laws under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia dirt bike rider dies in collision at Meadowville motocross track

The man is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without insurance and with an improper licence, careless driving, and not driving in accordance with permit limitations.