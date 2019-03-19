Rick Zamperin: Toronto Blue Jays become latest team to curtail Fortnite video game

It has come to this.

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has implemented a new curfew for his team this season.

No, the players don’t have to be in their pyjamas and tucked into bed by 11 p.m. The curfew revolves around one of the most popular video games to hit the planet.

That’s right, Blue Jays fans: your favourite player isn’t allowed to play Fortnite as much as he wants before games in the clubhouse this season.

BREAKING: #BlueJays to impose pre-game curfew on playing video games in clubhouse this season, manager Charlie Montoyo says. Some players suggested there was too much Fortnite last year, he says. Film at 11. — John Lott (@LottOnBaseball) March 18, 2019

John Lott from The Athletic first reported the news Monday after some players said too much time was being spent playing Fortnite before games last year.

I wonder if that’s why Toronto went 73-89 last season and finished in fourth place in the American League East?

READ MORE: Marcus Stroman to get opening day start for Blue Jays

If you’re not familiar with Fortnite, it is an insanely popular multiplayer online video game in which up to 100 players compete to be the last one alive and declare victory. It’s basically an online version of the Hunger Games, and many video gamers, athletes and celebrities have become addicted.

Before the 2018-19 NHL season, Vancouver Canucks players banned Fortnite and all other video games from their road trips in an effort to promote camaraderie.

It’s hard to tell if the move has helped improve the Canucks’ fortunes this season, but Vancouver is on pace to finish with more points than last year’s team.

WATCH: Fortnite gets failing grade from the Better Business Bureau

I’m all in favour of boosting team morale, and if the Blue Jays think curtailing Fortnite in the clubhouse is going to help then it’s the right move.