Video captures semi dragging truck through southeast Calgary community: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

Todd Birss could have sworn he parked his truck just outside his house on Thursday night but when he woke up Friday morning, his 2016 Silverado was about seven houses down the street.

As it turns out, at around 2:30 a.m. on March 15, the truck was dragged by a semi that drove around the Cranston cul-de-sac.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock that a vehicle that big would be in our neighbourhood at any time but especially at 2:30 in the morning,” Birss said.

His home security video shows a double semi-trailer loop around his cul-de-sec. The big rig manages to pull Birss’s truck along with it, damaging it in the process.

“He didn’t so much push it because it was kind of in between the first trailer and the second trailer. It almost kind of swallowed it up and dragged it. You could hear the tires squealing from my truck as it’s being dragged down the street,” Birss said.

“Usually there’s two or three vehicles parked on the side of the road here so it could’ve been a lot worse.”

It’s left people living on the quiet residential street wondering why a semi would be cruising their community that early in the morning. Their best guess is that the driver took a wrong turn off Deerfoot Trail and got lost.

“Luckily we have lots of friends and family that are in the trucking industry and a lot of the feedback that we got is that he may not of heard it. He may have had music or headphones on but you definitely would’ve felt it with a big truck like mine, it definitely would’ve rattled his trailer,” Birss said.

Several videos posted on the Cranston Facebook page show the semi’s path through the community. Birss hopes the driver does the right thing and comes forward.

“I’m not looking to press charges. I just want him to come forward and whatever insurance doesn’t cover, I hope he steps up and covers that, but I don’t want to ruin his life by any means,” Birss said.

Calgary police are now investigating. Birss is waiting to hear from his insurance company if the truck is a write-off.