Vehicle ‘involved’ in Trans-Canada avalanche east of Revelstoke: B.C. Transportation Ministry

The Trans-Canada Highway is expected to remain closed between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., until at least 4 p.m. Sunday as officials clean up from an avalanche.

The province said no one was hurt when a “small” avalanche came down on Highway 1 around 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

“The avalanche did involve one vehicle but did not bury the vehicle,” the province’s Transportation Ministry said in a written statement.

A picture shared on social media shows a white vehicle that appears to be stuck in the path of the avalanche.

The province said the highway will be closed until the vehicle can be recovered and avalanche control can be completed in the area.

“Warming afternoons create increased avalanche risk at this time of year,” the Transportation Ministry added.

“The ministry continually monitors conditions and is actively conducting controls across the service area.”

At one point officials hoped to reopen the road by 3 p.m., but that was later revised to 4 p.m.

The highway will also be closed for scheduled avalanche control work east of Golden from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific daylight time.