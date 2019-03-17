New Brunswick man facing impaired driving charges after vehicle rollover in Moncton

New Brunswick RCMP says a man will be facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle rolled over on to a snow bank in Moncton, N.B.

Police say that officers, Ambulance New Brunswick, and members of the Moncton Fire Department responded to the reports of a crash in the 900 block of Shediac Road at approximately 9 p.m., on Saturday.

READ MORE: New Brunswick woman charged with attempted murder after Moncton incident

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle overturned on a snow bank in front of a house.

No serious injuries were reported but police say a 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The car was heavily damaged as a result of the crash.