March 17, 2019 12:10 pm

New Brunswick man facing impaired driving charges after vehicle rollover in Moncton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A car is overturned on a snowbank in Shediac, N.B., on March 16, 2019.

Courtesy of Wade Perry
New Brunswick RCMP says a man will be facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle rolled over on to a snow bank in Moncton, N.B.

Police say that officers, Ambulance New Brunswick, and members of the Moncton Fire Department responded to the reports of a crash in the 900 block of Shediac Road at approximately 9 p.m., on Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle overturned on a snow bank in front of a house.

No serious injuries were reported but police say a 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The car was heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

