New Brunswick woman charged with attempted murder after Moncton incident: RCMP

A 55-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident that occurred on Tuesday in Moncton, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say that shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home on Gloucester Street, where a woman had been assaulted with a weapon.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital for treatment while a 55-year-old woman was arrested.

Clare Gallagher has now been charged with attempted murder, unlawful confinement, uttering threats and assault.

She appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on March 14 for a bail hearing and has since been remanded into custody.