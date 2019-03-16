‘Cowardly act’: Royal Canadian Legion branch robbed of building access ramp

A bright yellow, six-foot-long access ramp which was being used by the Royal Canadian Legion in Pierrefonds-Roxboro has gone missing.

Members believe the hand-made ramp was stolen.

The portable walkway was last seen by members Thursday evening, and the legion suspects the access ramp was taken sometime Friday night.

The walkway served as a safe passage for the elderly to access the 234 branch building off Gouin Boulevard, carrying them over the harsh ice and snow of a Quebec winter.

John Clendinneng says the ramp was essential for him and other elderly members.

“At my age, traction isn’t best,” he said.

Even though the weather has gotten better and the ramp was going to be removed in the near future, Clendinneng says it’s still a great lost.

“We don’t need the ramp today, but we could’ve used it in the future,” Clendinneng said. “It’s a godsend; we needed that ramp.”

Members of the legion took to social media condemning the act, and servicemen and women expressed that they’re shocked and appalled by the suspected robbery.

“How low can you go?” said Fraser Debny of the Royal Canadian Legion 234 branch. “It’s a despicable act, taking something from the most vulnerable members of society — our handicapped, our veterans and our elderly.”

The Pierrefonds Legion has not filed a formal police report, and says they do not plan on doing so.

“Police have bigger fish to fry,” Debny said.

This is the second time the 234 Grand Vanier branch has fallen victim to theft.

Several years ago, a brass plaque honoring veterans lost in the major wars was stolen from a monument.

Debny says the Legion does hope the public out cry will hasten the access ramp’s return, but he says no one is holding their breath.

“Whoever did this cowardly act, bring it back,” Clendinneng said. “That’s all. That is what I hope we see.”