Calgary police seize drugs and stolen licence plates in traffic stops

Calgary police have laid charges against two people after drugs and stolen licence plates were seized in two different traffic stops in the city earlier this month.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said a vehicle was pulled over in the community of Sunalta on March 1 after officers noticed the licence plate on the vehicle did not match the description of the vehicle.

READ MORE: RCMP vehicle found after being stolen in Calgary with gun, badge, body armour inside: police

In total, police said 73 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized.

Alexandra Elisabeth Laughlin, 33, and Trevor Harley Quigley, 30, are both facing multiple possession charges.

The second traffic stop was in the community of Bowness on the same day.

READ MORE: RCMP reunite Kelowna family with stolen dog in ’emotional’ moment

Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle when they determined it had been reported stolen. A search of the vehicle revealed several stolen licence plates as well as 28-grams of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine, according to police.

Anyone who discovers their licence plate has been stolen is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.