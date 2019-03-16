Recipe: Tuna ceviche

Ingredients

– 12-15 oz Tuna or halibut, cut into cubes

– 50 g celery

– 50 g onion

– 3 cloves of garlic

– 15 g ginger

– 20 g of cilantro

– 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

– 1/3 cup water

– Salt (to taste)

Method

1. Aside from the fish, place all of the ingredients in a blender, and blend until slightly chunky. Season with salt.

2. Pour this marinade over the fish and let sit for an hour in the fridge, until you see the colour of the fish change to white. The acidic marinade essentially “cooks” the fish, making it ready to eat.

