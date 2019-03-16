Surrey RCMP looking for missing teenage girl
Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.
Fifteen-year-old Montana Lamb was last seen Wednesday afternoon at Surrey’s Earl Marriott Secondary School.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
Lamb is described as Caucasian, five feet six inches tall and 125 pounds with long, blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie over a colourful sweater.
Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
