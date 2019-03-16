Police issue Amber Alert after boy abducted from Edmonton school

The Edmonton Police Service issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy that they say was abducted by his mother from Waverley Elementary School on Monday afternoon.

Police said Noah Ducharme was abducted in the area of 68 Street and 89 Avenue at 2:50 p.m.

Ducharme is four-feet-tall and about 70 pounds. He has short brown hair and was wearing a dark green hoodie, light-coloured jeans and yellow and black Nike prescription glasses.

Police allege Ducharme was abducted by his mother, Brianne Hjalte.

Hjalte is 31 years old. She is five-foot-seven and about 180 pounds with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.

In a news release, police said they believe the two left the area on foot, heading west on 89 Avenue.

“They are believed to be travelling in a silver 2008 Jeep Patriot with Alberta plate ZWK844,” police said.

“It is believed that Noah is in imminent danger.”

Anyone who sees the boy, his mother or the vehicle is asked to call EPS immediately at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Police said if anyone sees the suspect, she should not be approached.