February 14, 2019 11:56 pm
Updated: February 15, 2019 12:31 am

Amber Alert cancelled after 11-year-old girl allegedly taken by father in Mississauga

An Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl was cancelled early Friday.

An Amber Alert issued by police for an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by her father has been cancelled.

At around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, officials cancelled the alert and said the child was located.

Before the alert was issued, Peel Regional Police said comments were made by the man that indicated he might “cause harm to himself and (his) daughter.”

