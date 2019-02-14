Amber Alert cancelled after 11-year-old girl allegedly taken by father in Mississauga
A A
An Amber Alert issued by police for an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by her father has been cancelled.
At around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, officials cancelled the alert and said the child was located.
Before the alert was issued, Peel Regional Police said comments were made by the man that indicated he might “cause harm to himself and (his) daughter.”
More to come.
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.