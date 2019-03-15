Thrilling comeback attempt falls short as Manitoba Moose lose in overtime

The Manitoba Moose scored three goals in the final frame to overcome a three-goal deficit only to lose in overtime.

The Moose suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to the Texas Stars on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

The Moose still took home a single point, but the win moved the Stars three points ahead of the Moose for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

Manitoba surrendered three goals in the opening period and trailed 4-1 to start the third stanza. They proceeded to score three times in the span of just five minutes to tie the game at four apiece.

But Michael Mersch scored 1:56 into the extra period to give the Stars the victory and the extra point.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets draft pick Kristian Vesalainen rejoining Manitoba Moose

“I didn’t feel it was a zero-three kinda game,” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “And even at 4-1, it didn’t feel that way. And the players didn’t feel that way obviously. The bench was alive. I thought it was a real good team effort even when we were down by three.”

Marko Dano had a goal and two assists for the Moose. Logan Shaw, Mason Appleton, and Jimmy Oligny had the other markers.

“This is a huge point for us,” Dano said. “It hurts right now, but in the long term this point is very good for us.”

WATCH: Highlights Stars vs Moose – March 15

Moose starting goalie Eric Comrie was pulled after the first period after he gave up three goals on just 10 shots. Mikhail Berdin started the second period and finished the game with 18 saves.

Travis Morin, Tony Calderone, Erik Condra, and Denis Gurianov also scored for Texas.

READ MORE: Mikhail ‘Birdman’ Berdin flew the coop to pursue NHL dream in North America

Tucker Poolman recorded a pair of assists and had a third period goal called off after it was ruled the net was knocked off before the puck crossed the goal line.

Tucker Poolman with some sweet moves for the #Moose, but it's ruled no goal after #Stars goalie Philippe Desrosiers knocks off his own net right before the puck crosses the line. pic.twitter.com/KmWAIcuOiq — Russ Hobson (@russ_sportsguy) March 16, 2019

Manitoba now has at least a point in 17 of their last 18 home games.

The Moose continue their six-game homestand on Sunday against the San Diego Gulls.

WATCH: Manitoba Moose Post Game Reaction