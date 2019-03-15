Coroner investigating death of young girl on Delta farm

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the death of a young girl in Delta this week.

Global News has learned the girl died in an accident on a farm in South Delta where she was crushed, possibly by a large tire.

The coroner confirmed Friday that they were in the early stages of their investigation into the death, but were unable to provide any details on what happened.

Spokesperson Andy Watson said more of those details would be released as the investigation continues, but did say the death happened Wednesday.

“[We’re] looking to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death,” he said. “And if there’s an opportunity to prevent death in similar circumstances, that’s something our investigation will do.”

Watson added the coroner won’t be releasing the girl’s identity to protect the family’s privacy.

Delta police confirmed an incident had occurred in the city but would not comment further than what the coroner released, as the death isn’t being considered criminal.