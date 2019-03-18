Throne speech to be delivered at Alberta legislature as election nears

Alberta’s lieutenant governor is set to deliver the Speech from the Throne on Monday afternoon, and by doing so, open the fifth session of the 29th legislature.

The throne speech comes as unofficial campaigning picks up among the province’s political parties and as Premier Rachel Notley is able to drop the writ at a moment’s notice to kick off an election campaign.

By law, the 2019 provincial election has to be held between March 1 and May 31. Two months ago, Alberta’s NDP government announced that the Speech from the Throne would be delivered on March 18, setting off speculation among political pundits and voters about when an election call will be coming.

READ MORE: Election speculation swirls as Alberta NDP announces throne speech for March 18

Watch below: (From January 2019) The Alberta government announced Tuesday that a throne speech will be held March 18 — causing many to wager a guess as to when the election will be called. Blake Lough reports.

While the province’s political parties are not yet in official campaign mode, the Notley government has been busy making a flurry of funding and policy announcements since January, while opposition parties have also been busy making campaign-style promises and hosting media events.

The throne speech is scheduled to be delivered by Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell at 3 p.m. MT.

The opening of the new session of the legislature will begin with a 15-gun salute on the legislature grounds and an inspection of a quarter guard in the legislature rotunda.

According to the government, the fourth session the legislature saw MLAs sit for 338 hours over the course of 60 days. In that time, they considered 32 government bills and 11 private members’ bills.

“Decisions made in the Legislative Assembly impact the day-to-day lives of everyone who calls this province home,” Speaker Robert Wanner said in a news release. “I invite all Albertans to watch live as our lieutenant governor opens the fifth session of the 29th legislature.”

Global News will be livestreaming the throne speech. You can watch it by clicking onto this story.