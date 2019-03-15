Kingston police say Fairfield retirement homes owner arrested in Halton region

Kingston Police say the owner of two shuttered retirement homes, Muhammad Asif Qazi, was arrested earlier this week.

The owner of Fairfield West and East retirement homes was arrested in the Halton region. In an email to Global News, Const. Ash Gutheinz said: “A Staff Sgt from the courts office says he was arrested in Halton earlier this week.”

Qazi was taken into custody and transferred to the Quinte Region Detention Centre.

A warrant was out for his arrest after he failed to show up for his court date a week ago. That’s when a judge found him guilty of violating 45 fire code offences. The man was fined more than $200,000 and sentenced to six months in jail.

The Mississauga man owned Fairfield Manor East and West before they were shut down last year amid concerns ranging from fire code violations to allegations of neglect of residents and non-payment of staff.

It was late last year that the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority issued a court order to the owner for allegedly neglecting his residents.

After several inspections, the regulator revoked the licences for both locations owned by Qazi. A short time later the Kingston Fire Department shut down the homes due to fire safety concerns.