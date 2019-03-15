Kingston woman charged for setting up fake dating profiles for ex’s girlfriend

A Kingston woman is facing several charges for allegedly harassing her ex and his new girlfriend through online dating websites.

Last May, police charged the accused with two counts of criminal harassment. The woman had just ended a 20-year relationship with her ex-partner, police said, who then began dating someone else.

Police say the accused had been repeatedly harassing the new couple through text messages, phone calls and through the creation of fake dating profiles.

On Oct. 7, 2018, after further investigation, police say the accused — despite court-ordered conditions not to do so — continued to post fake dating profiles of her ex’s new girlfriend.

Police located and arrested the accused who was then transported to police headquarters where she was held to attend a bail hearing.

On March 13, the 35-year-old accused was charged with three counts of criminal harassment, three counts of impersonation, three counts of mischief under $5,000 and three counts of breach undertaking.