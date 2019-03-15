Crime
March 15, 2019 5:36 pm

Kingston woman charged for setting up fake dating profiles for ex’s girlfriend

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston woman charged with harassment for allegedly posting fake dating profiles of ex's new girlfriend.

Classen/ullstein bild via Getty Images
A A

A Kingston woman is facing several charges for allegedly harassing her ex and his new girlfriend through online dating websites.

Last May, police charged the accused with two counts of criminal harassment. The woman had just ended a 20-year relationship with her ex-partner, police said, who then began dating someone else.

READ MORE: As racist abuse towards Meghan Markle grows, Royals amp up social-media monitoring

Police say the accused had been repeatedly harassing the new couple through text messages, phone calls and through the creation of fake dating profiles.

On Oct. 7, 2018, after further investigation, police say the accused — despite court-ordered conditions not to do so — continued to post fake dating profiles of her ex’s new girlfriend.

WATCH: Neighbour harassment dispute takes a strange turn

Police located and arrested the accused who was then transported to police headquarters where she was held to attend a bail hearing.

On March 13, the 35-year-old accused was charged with three counts of criminal harassment, three counts of impersonation, three counts of mischief under $5,000 and three counts of breach undertaking.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Criminal Harassment
dating profile
dating profile harassment
Harassment
harassment Kingston
Kingston
Kingston dating
Kingston harassment
Online Dating
Online harassment

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.